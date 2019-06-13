The first meeting of the Russia–Indonesia working group on fisheries

Moscow, June 13. Vasily Sokolov, Deputy Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries, and Edi Suharto, Plenipotentiary Minister, Counselor, Head of the Economic Department of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in the Russian Federation, met at the Federal Agency for Fisheries on 10 June to discuss the details of the first meeting of the Russia–Indonesia Working Group on Cooperation in Fisheries and Marine Economy.

As Vasily Sokolov noted, the two countries cooperate successfully within the framework of the Russian–Indonesian Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation. At the meeting of the Commission in October 2018, both nations agreed to establish a Russia–Indonesia Working Group on Cooperation in Fisheries and Marine Economy and hold its first meeting in the second half of 2019.

"Indonesia is actively working to counter IUU fishing and we welcome this and cooperate with you in this sphere. I am confident that the time has come to expand our cooperation and develop other areas in the fisheries sector," - said Vasily Sokolov.

Participation by the Indonesian delegation in the III Global Fishery Forum and International Exhibition of Fish Industry, Seafood and Technology (Seafood Expo Russia) and the holding of the Working Group meeting as part of the Forum are of great importance for developing cooperation, considering that Russia is a major fishing power, and Indonesia is a leader not only in the field of fishing but also in aquaculture, the Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries believes. "The Forum and exhibition will be held in a month’s time, in St. Petersburg. We expect a large number of participants from Russian and foreign enterprises of the fishing industry and related sectors, and have prepared a rich business programme. I am sure the trip to St. Petersburg will enable us to make significant progress in developing our relations in the field of fisheries," - Vasily Sokolov underlined.

For his part, Edi Suharto stressed the importance of cooperation with the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries for boosting ties in the field of fisheries and agreed that the idea to hold the Working Group meeting during the Forum was very appropriate and corresponded to the counterproposals by the Indonesian side on the timing of the meeting. "This is a good, symbolic start to our cooperation in fisheries and marine economy," - the Plenipotentiary Minister concluded.

Vasily Sokolov and Edi Suharto discussed preparations for the event, procedures for further agreement on membership of delegations, participants in the working group and other issues.

The III Global Fishery Forum and International Exhibition of Fish Industry, Seafood and Technology (Seafood Expo Russia) will be held in St. Petersburg from 10 to 12 July 2019. The venue will be the ExproForum Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo) regulates extraction, preservation and reproduction of aquatic bioresources. The agency is responsible for organizing fishery and scientific support for fishing, development of aquaculture (fish breeding), supervision over safety of navigation by fishing fleet vessels and performance of rescue operations in fishing areas, as well as fish conservation measures.

Rosrybolovstvo’s tasks include ensuring sustainable development of the fishing industry, which makes a significant contribution to the food security of the country and is a driver of economic growth for coastal regions.

The Russian Federation accounts for more than 5.5 per cent of global fish production, the fourth biggest in the world. In 2018, Russian fishermen achieved a record catch of 5 million tonnes of aquatic bioresources, the highest in the last quarter century and almost 5% above the previous year’s level.



