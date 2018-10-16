Gree's Energy-saving CAC GMV ECO Favored at Canton Fair, Offering Green Solutions

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, the second day of the 124th China Import and Export Fair (or Canton Fair), Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, a leading household appliances manufacturer in China, held a product launch of GMV ECO, its new generation energy-saving commercial AC. This new type of VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) unit attracted buyers and exhibitors from home and abroad as it features "50% power savings", which greatly reduces energy waste and brings green lifestyle to the world.

A World's First and Leading Technology Helps to Promote the Energy-saving Revolution

During the launch, Mr. Zhao Guoliang, the Assistant GM of Gree Overseas Sales Company, introduced the GMV ECO in details.

He mentioned that the secret for "50% power savings" of this new product lies in its inverter and variable volume technology, which was created by Gree and leads the rest of the world.

According to the Chinese market big data survey, household central air conditioners run at low load (below 30%) for 60% of the time when Chinese consumers are using them. Gree's inverter and variable volume technology, however, can reduce the minimum output to improve the efficiency. The minimum cooling capacity can be as low as 5% of the rated one, which is 42% lower than that of a conventional VRF unit, and its energy efficiency can reach 3.55. When the load rate is 10%, the energy efficiency is up to 4.25, 130% higher compared with the conventional VRF unit. With such advanced energy-saving technologies for green development, Gree has indeed realized "50% power savings".

A year ago, on September 27, Gree's "High-efficiency Household VRF Unit Based on Different Volume Switching Compressor Technology" was identified by experts as the first of its kind in the world with world-leading level. At present, this product has applied for 2 international patents as well as 36 national invention patents, with 19 granted.

"The reasons behind our 16-year professional cooperation and good relations with Gree are the following: good quality, fresh and leading design, energy-saving and environment friendly. With 50% power savings, I believe the new generation GMV ECO will become the No.1 seller in the market. We ourselves have made big orders for the product. We are also confident that more and more beautiful products will be created by Gree, and loved by the world," said Mr. Vitaliy Shuryga, the general manager of Step Trading Company LLC from Ukraine.

Other prime products of Gree's three brands, i.e. GREE, KINGHOME, TOSOT, under the display theme of "New Energy, New Technology, New refrigerant" are also the highlights at the Fair.

Promoting Green and Innovation-driven Development: Made in China, Loved by the World

Gree established the R&D institution for central air conditioning back in 1991 and it's among the earliest enterprises engaged in R&D, production and sales of such product in China. Thanks to independent innovation, Gree has been continuously making breakthroughs in the field of VRF units and striding forward along the green development path.

Ms. Dong Mingzhu, Chairperson of Gree Electric Appliances and a practitioner of such development philosophy, was officially appointed as the "Messenger of Sustainable Urban Development Project" by the United Nations in September 2014. "Enterprises are not for survival, but for changing an era. This is our responsibility. We strive, not only for China, but also for the world, to create new ways of life with technologies, a new mode of sustainable development," said Ms. Dong.