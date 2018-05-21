Trina Solar completes acquisition of Nclave

CHANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Limited ("Trina Solar" or the "Company") announced that it has successfully closed the acquisition of Spain-based Nclave Renewable S.L. ("Nclave"), the world's leading solar tracker system manufacturer. This is the first time that a Chinese solar company has acquired a solar tracker producer outside of its home market, accelerating Trina Solar's strategic transformation from a leading PV product supplier to a global smart PV solution provider. The acquisition also marks another solid step towards Trina Solar's strategic transformation into an enterprise focused on the development of alternative and renewable energy solutions that work in concert with the Internet of Things ecosystem.

With the acquisition, Trina Solar's latest TrinaPro smart PV solutions will directly incorporate Nclave's tracker products and engineering designs, while Nclave's leading-edge technologies will also be deeply integrated into Trina Solar's smart solutions.

Nclave was founded by the Clavijo Family and integrated the company MFV in 2017 together with the participation of the fund Q-Growth . Nclave has over 12 years of experience in renewable energy sources, having provided more than 2.5 GW worldwide. It currently has its headquarters in Madrid (Spain), commercial offices in five continents and manufacturing facilities in Navarra (Spain).

Nclave is a leading company in the development, design, manufacturing, installation and maintenance of fixed structures and photovoltaic solar trackers, including dimensioning and implementing of all foundation solutions. Nclave offers the widest range of products in the market (fixed structures and single and multi row trackers with any configuration), being adaptable to all kinds of project through solutions with minimum investment cost; as well as operation and maintenance. Its design for core parts and structures have received multiple international patents.

About Trina Solar Limited

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is one of the first Chinese solar companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. As of the end of 2017, Trina Solar's total module shipments had exceeded 32GW, ranking first in the world. Trina Solar has recently developed TrinaPro, a proprietary utility-scale smart PV solution for large power stations as well as commercial and residential solutions, energy storage systems and photovoltaic modules. As the world's leading provider of integrated solar energy solutions, Trina Solar has taken the lead in evolving into a brand in the world of energy IoT (internet of things) and is committed to becoming a global leader in this new and emerging sector.

