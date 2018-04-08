Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN Security Council to meet at Russia’s initiative on Monday

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 08, 22:33 UTC+3

The meeting will be held to discuss threats to international peace

© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

UNITED NATIONS, April 8. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will gather for a Russia-initiated meeting on Monday to discuss threats to international peace, Fyodor Strzhizhovsky, a spokesman for the Russian mission to the United Nations, told TASS on Sunday.

"The meeting initiated by Russia will begin at three in the afternoon (22:00 Moscow time). It will be followed by another Security Council meeting," he said.

The United Kingdom’s mission to the United Nations said on Twitter that nine countries, namely the UK, France, the United States, Poland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Kuwait, Peru and Cote d’Ivoire had called an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over an alleged chemical attack in Syria.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry rejected as fake news Saturday’s reports on an alleged chemical attack carried out by the Syrian government forces in Douma near Damascus. Allegations about the use of chemical agents by the Syrian government forces are aimed at justifying external military strikes, the ministry said. The Russian defense ministry also refuted reports that the Syrian forces had used chemical weapons in Douma in Eastern Ghouta.

Topics
Foreign policy
