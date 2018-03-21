Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Japan discussing visa waiver

March 21, 10:37 UTC+3 TOKYO

Moscow and Tokyo also discussed humanitarian and educational contacts

TOKYO, March 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Japanese top diplomat Taro Kono have discussed the possibility of a visa waiver between the two countries.

"We have discussed humanitarian and educational contacts, as well as visa-free travels for Russian and Japanese citizens, including trips by the former residents of the [South Kuril] Islands who wish to visit the graves of their family members," Lavrov said on Wednesday at a press conference following talks with Taro Kono.

"Last year, visa restrictions were eased for such travelers in accordance with an agreements reached by our leaders," Lavrov noted. According to him, Japan has requested that the same practice continue in 2018. "We have promised to consider this request," Lavrov said.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
