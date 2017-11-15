Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia tourist flows to Japan reach record high this year

Business & Economy
November 15, 16:06 UTC+3 TOKYO

About 63,700 Russian nationals visited Japan from January to October

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO, November 15. /TASS/. The number of Russian tourists traveling to Japan grew by a record 40.2% in January-October year-on-year, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) said on Wednesday adding that this is a record high growth figure when compared to other countries visited by Russians throughout the world.

"Easing general requirements and an increase in flights between Japan and the regions of the Russian Far East has contributed to a spike in the flow of tourists. An all-time record number of Russian tourists visited Japan in October - 9,300 people," JNTO said in a report.

Reports say roughly 63,700 Russian nationals visited Japan from January to October, which is already well above the figure of 54,839 Russians visiting the country last year.

Read also

Russia and Japan to boost tourism cooperation

Moscow ready to ease visa conditions with Japan

Abe says Putin’s visit to Japan ushered in new era in bilateral relations

Japan and Russia considering cruises for tourists around South Kuril Islands — media

South Korea comes second in the growth figures with a 40-percent growth from January to October year-on-year. A total of 5.83 million South Korean nationals travelled to Japan within this same period.

Overall, 23.79 million foreign tourists traveled to Japan between January and October.

Against the background of growing cooperation, on January 1, 2017, the Japanese authorities eased visa-issuing procedures for Russian nationals. This decision was timed for a visit to Japan by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2016.

These relaxed guidelines are primarily aimed at entrepreneurs, art and culture figures and scholars. At present, they receive five-year multi-entry visas instead of three-year ones as was the case earlier.

Japan has for the first time introduced multi-entry visas for three years with the staying period of no more than 30 days at a time that can also be issued to tourists.

It also scrapped the requirement for a compulsory guarantee letter from a Japanese national or the host side for individual trips to Japan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Tourism
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin sees no ‘big deal’ with Defense Ministry’s ‘photo error’
2
Russia starts T-90S main battle tank deliveries to Iraq
3
Defense Ministry provides explanation on wrong photos attached to Abu Kamal statement
4
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts
5
Kremlin notes Moscow's foreign agent law bites back at US crackdown on Russian media
6
Sukhoi Civil Aircraft can make VIP version of MC-21 aircraft in 2022
7
Lawmaker slams US decision to allocate $4.6 bln to contain Russia as spike of hysteria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама