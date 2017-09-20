Back to Main page
Moscow ready to ease visa conditions with Japan

Business & Economy
September 20, 14:36 UTC+3 TOKYO

On January 1, Tokyo eased its visa issuance procedure for Russians

TOKYO, September 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready to move towards easing its visa system with Japan and even go as far as completely cancelling the requirements, Russian Ambassador to Tokyo Yevgeny Afanasyev said at a presentation of Russia’s tourist potential organized by the Federal Tourism Agency with the participation of the Visit Russia national tourism marketing center.

Russia and Japan sign 50 agreements and memoranda at EEF

He reiterated that Russia and Japan introduced "timed measures aimed at streamlining the visa regime and simplifying travel to both countries" in January 2017. "We are ready to go further. We propose moving even as far as cancellation," he added, saying that "if the Japanese side agrees, it will provide greater opportunities for tourism, business and cultural ties."

On January 1, Tokyo eased its visa issuance procedure for Russians. The corresponding agreement was dedicated to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Japan last December.

The relaxation in visa requirements concerned, chiefly entrepreneurs, cultural figures and scientists. The multiple entry visa validity period for these categories of citizens expanded from three to five years. Besides, a system of multi-entry visas with a validity period of up to three years and a stay of up to 30 consecutive days has been introduced for the first time. Such visas will be issued for tourists as well. A requirement for obligatory possession of a guarantee letter from a Japanese citizen or a host party when independently organizing a trip to Japan was also abolished.

