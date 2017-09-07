Back to Main page
Russia and Japan sign 50 agreements and memoranda at EEF

Business & Economy
September 07, 14:56 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Japanese Bank for International Cooperation signed an agreement to launch an investment fund of $1 billion

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia and Japan have signed 50 intergovernmental and interdepartmental memoranda, as well as agreements between the companies of the two countries on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum. That is according to the list of documents that was distributed among journalists after the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In particular, a memorandum of understanding between the administration of Russia’s Primorsky Territory, the agency of the Far East for attracting investment and export support and Japan’s JCG Corporation and Hokuto Social Healthcare Corporation was signed. The document concerns investment cooperation in Russia’s Far East.

Read also

Abe says Putin’s visit to Japan ushered in new era in bilateral relations

Also a loan agreement was signed between Alfa-Bank, the State Export-Credit Agency of Japan (NEXI) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC).

Eurochem Group AG and Japan’s Mizuho Bank signed an agreement on attracting a club loan.

East mining company, which is the largest the producer of power generating coal in the Sakhalin region, and Japan’s Marubeni Corporation have signed the memorandum of mutual understanding.

SDS Azot and Sojic Corporation, Mitibisi Heavy Industries, Ltd. signed a memorandum of intent on the construction of a new gas chemical complex in Kemerovo.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RFPI) and the Japanese Bank for International Cooperation signed an agreement to launch an investment fund of $1 billion.

Russian Railways, the Agency of the Far East for attracting investments and supporting exports and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan signed a memorandum on cooperation in medical sector.

Transmashholding and Hitachi signed a memorandum of intent to establish a joint venture in the territory of Russia to produce traction systems for passenger rail transport.

The Third Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok is completing its work on September 7. The TASS Agency is the general information partner, the official photohost agency.

