Lavrov: Dialogue with Tokyo on joint economic activity on Kuril Islands in good progress

TOKYO, March 21. /TASS/. Dialogue between Russia and Japan on joint economic activity on the Southern Kuril Islands is actively developing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

"We talked in detail about fulfilling the agreements between the president and the prime minister on establishing joint economic activity on the Southern Kuril Islands," Lavrov said. "Dialogue is developing constructively in a good positive atmosphere. Soon we will agree on the dates of holding the meetings of two working groups."

Lavrov noted that Russia and Japan see positive results in economic cooperation, but more work still needs to be done. "Our results in trade and economic area are not bad, but according to our common view, the potential in this field is much more significant and we want to do everything to fulfill it."

Lavrov expects that the participation of Japan’s business circles in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in May will boost cooperation in trade and economic and investment area.