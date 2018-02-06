Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat calls not to politicize talks on Kuril Islands

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 10:00 UTC+3 TOKYO

Russia and Japan see the joint economic activities on the islands as a step towards signing a peace treaty

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

TOKYO, February 6. /TASS/. Negotiations between Russia and Japan on joint economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands should be carefully protected from politicization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in Tokyo on Tuesday ahead of talks with his Japanese counterpart, Takeo Mori.

Read also
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese PM says Tokyo will pursue peace treaty with Russia, cooperation in all areas

"I am sure that, if we strictly abide by the agreements that have been reached and understanding and carefully protect our negotiation process from politicization, we will be able to resolve the existing numerous complex issues and achieve truly qualitative results in our negotiation process," he said.

The third round of consultations on bilateral relations and the peace treaty kicked off in Tokyo on Tuesday. The key issue on the agenda is the joint economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands. Morgulov stressed before the talks started that there is tangible progress in the negotiation process, with the two sides’ positive approach contributing to that.

The two sides see the joint economic activities on the islands as a step towards signing a peace treaty. At the same, Japanese observers noted that they still disagree on ways of implementing such projects. Russia believes that this should be done within the framework of its legislation, while Japan proposes creating some kind of "a special system" for the aforementioned territories.

Russia and Japan have been in talks to sign a peace treaty since the middle of last century. The main stumbling block to this is the issue of the ownership of the southern Kuril Islands. After the end of World War II, the Kuril Islands were incorporated into the Soviet Union. However, the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan Islands and the Habomai Islands is challenged by Japan. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has stated on numerous occasions that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands is beyond doubt. In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration on ceasing the state of war, but no peace treaty has been signed until now.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Dispute over Kuril Islands
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia requests Turkish assistance in returning remains of downed fighter jet in Syria
2
Mastercard mulls over prospects of cash withdrawals from POS terminals in Russian stores
3
Kremlin: Russia deploying arms on its soil not cause for other countries’ concern
4
Nine killed in car crash in northwest Russia
5
Palestinian diplomat wants Russia to play key role in Middle East peace process
6
Maria Sharapova’s participation in WTA Moscow River Cup still unclear
7
Fighter pilot killed in Syria jet downing posthumously nominated for Hero of Russia title
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама