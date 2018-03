TOKYO, March 21. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is due to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

"Prime Minister Abe will take part as an honorary guest in the St. Petersburg forum in May, and also attend an opening ceremony for the cross-year of culture in Moscow," Lavrov said.