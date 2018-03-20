Moscow to discuss contacts with Pompeo after his official appointment

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. It will be possible to speculate about contacts with Michael Pompeo after his appointment as US Secretary of State has been approved, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday.

"We’ve seen no radical changes to different branches of the US Department of State. There have been ordinary personnel reshuffles. I can see nothing dramatic or extraordinary about them," Ryabkov said. "As far as contacts with a future secretary of state is concerned, when all necessary procedures have been completed, this question will acquire practical dimension."

"For now we know nothing about the schedule when hearings on his approval may take place. At this point the question remains open, at least for us," he added.

On March 13, US President Donald Trump dismissed Rex Tillerson as US Secretary of State and nominated CIA Director Michael Pompeo as his successor. Tillerson later said that officially he would stop to be a Department of State employee on March 31. He empowered his first deputy, John Sullivan, to take over for the time being.