Putin urges his rivals to maintain dialogue, pool efforts in the country’s interests

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his election rivals to establish a dialogue to take into account all positive moments and pool efforts for the sake of the country’s development in the future.

"The most important thing is that we should have an opportunity to pool efforts in the future to work constructively for the benefit of the country," he said at a meeting with other candidates who took part in the presidential race.

The head of state expressed hope that the participants in today’s meeting would be able to discuss the election campaign itself and the measures that need to be taken to make sure that "all positive moments, and there were quite a few of them, are taken into account in the future practical work of the executive and legislative power."

The president stressed that the executive power would focus on solving the country’s internal problems in its future work. The head of state mentioned among them ensuring high economic growth rates, making the economy innovative, addressing the issues of healthcare, education, science, infrastructure and ensure the growth in Russians’ prosperity on their basis. "This is the ultimate goal of any government," Putin noted.

Specifically, he pointed to the need to remove the imbalance between the incomes of poor and wealthy citizens and reduce the number of people living below the poverty line. "This is particularly true of those who have jobs," the president added. "There should be no situations in Russia when a working person gets a totally improper wage.".