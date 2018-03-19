Voter turnout for Russian presidential election exceeds 67%

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Voter turnout in the Russian presidential election reached 67.4% as of 6.52 a.m. Moscow Time, Russia’s Central Election Commission reported.

The Central Election Commission continues counting the votes on Monday.

Russia’s incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin has garnered 76.67% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99.79% of the ballots counted.

More than 108 million Russians were eligible to vote. The overall number of ballots, which were cast during the voting, reached more than 73 million.