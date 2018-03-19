RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Voter turnout for Russian presidential election exceeds 67%

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 19, 9:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin has garnered 76.67% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99.79% of the ballots counted

© Anton Novoderzhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Voter turnout in the Russian presidential election reached 67.4% as of 6.52 a.m. Moscow Time, Russia’s Central Election Commission reported.

Read also

Over 55 mln Russians vote for Putin in presidential election — election commission

The Central Election Commission continues counting the votes on Monday.

Russia’s incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin has garnered 76.67% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99.79% of the ballots counted.

More than 108 million Russians were eligible to vote. The overall number of ballots, which were cast during the voting, reached more than 73 million.

Russian presidential election 2018
