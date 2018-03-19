Diplomat calls West’s attempts to influence presidential election 'obvious'

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The West’s attempts at influencing the outcome of the Russian presidential vote were obvious and unprecedented, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"We focused on the information field as the West’s flak about our election was obvious and unprecedented," she said. "We expected they would be saying that the vote was non-transparent or something of the kind. So even at polling stations at embassies we focused on information support," Zakharova added.

According to her, special attention was paid to arranging the vote in Syria. "There are currently our military servicemen and experts in Syria, so there was a need to provide them with a possibility to cast their ballots. An early voting took place there," she said.