Sobchak acknowledges Putin’s election win

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 19, 2:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak has acknowledged that incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin wins a majority of votes in the election

© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak, nominated by the Civil Initiative party, has acknowledged that incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin wins a majority of votes in the election, as she herself told reporters at her election campaign headquarters, adding she was not happy with her own result.

Poll shows Sobchak as most unfavorable presidential candidate

"I do acknowledge that today Putin enjoys the majority of support, secured by various methods," she said when asked if she recognized the election outcome. "We currently see the results that are unlikely to change much and I am certainly not happy with them," Sobchak added.

"It was a rather dirty campaign as far as I am concerned, particularly in connection with election debates and the arrests of our supporters in various cities, as well as attempts at intimidating us," Sobchak pointed out.

At the same time, she said her preliminary result in the presidential race proved that she had a future in politics.

"I believe that the positive news for me is that my result is the best a liberal-minded candidate has been able to achieve so far," Sobchak noted. "It gives Dima [Gudkov] and me a broad platform for creating the Party of Change. People have expressed their views, more than a million of voters want to see changes, want to see young politicians. It is a good start for big changes," Sobchak concluded.

