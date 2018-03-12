Poll shows Sobchak as most unfavorable presidential candidate

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Ksenia Sobchak of Civil Initiative has the highest unfavorability rating among the Russian presidential candidates, head of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center Valery Fedorov said at Monday’s news conference.

He specified that the unfavorability rating is based on the answers to the question "Whom will you not vote for at the election under any circumstances?"

"Ksenia Sobchak tops the unfavorability rating: 82% are not going to vote for her under any circumstances. By the way, this rating has not been growing throughout the entire campaign," Fedorov said.

Maxim Suraikin (Communists of Russia) has an 18% unfavorability rating, whereas Boris Titov (Party of Growth) has 19%, and Sergey Baburin (Russian People’s Union), 19%, he said. "There have been no changes in [the ratings of] these three candidates in three months," Fedorov noted. The head of the Public Opinion Research Center reported that businessman Pavel Grudinin’s (CPRF) unfavorability rating has "gone up from 20% to 24% in two months."

Fedorov specified that Yavlinsky’s and Zhirinovsky’s unfavorability ratings have not changed in two months and are 33% and 36%, respectively. "This is a point of interest, by the way, because Zhirinovsky used to top the unfavorability rating. And now we see his unfavorability rating being the same as Yavlinsky’s, who recently billed himself as nice, gentle and squeaky-clean," the Center’s head stressed. Fedorov noted that Vladimir Putin enjoys the lowest unfavorable rating, which has not changed throughout the campaign and stands at 6%.

Russian presidential election will be held on March 18.