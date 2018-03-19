Putin laughs at question if he's planning to run for President in 2030

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin laughed at a question if he'll be running for President again in 2030.

"What you're saying here is quite funny," the 65-year-old Putin said, answering a journalist's question. "Let's do the math here... Am I supposed to be in this post till I'm 100 years old? No!"

According to the Central Election Commission, the incumbent president is leading with 75.5% of the votes in the 2018 election with more than 60% of the ballots counted.

The Russian Constitution allows only two consecutive terms for the same President. Therefore Vladimir Putin, who has been acting as President is May 7. 2012, and is headed for a landslide victory in this election, will not be able to run in 2024. But in theory he has the right to run for President in 2030.

Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation.

Among them are: incumbent President Vladimir Putin; Pavel Grudinin, director of the Lenin State Farm (nominated by the Communist Party of Russia); TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative); Sergey Baburin, head of the Russian People’s Union party; Maxim Suraikin, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party; Boris Titov, chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights; Grigory Yavlinsky, head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee; Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).