RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin laughs at question if he's planning to run for President in 2030

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 19, 0:10 UTC+3

According to the Central Election Commission, Putin is leading with 75.5% of the votes in the 2018 election with more than 60% of the ballots counted

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin laughed at a question if he'll be running for President again in 2030.

"What you're saying here is quite funny," the 65-year-old Putin said, answering a journalist's question. "Let's do the math here... Am I supposed to be in this post till I'm 100 years old? No!"

According to the Central Election Commission, the incumbent president is leading with 75.5% of the votes in the 2018 election with more than 60% of the ballots counted.

Read also

Putin headed towards landslide victory

The Russian Constitution allows only two consecutive terms for the same President. Therefore Vladimir Putin, who has been acting as President is May 7. 2012, and is headed for a landslide victory in this election, will not be able to run in 2024. But in theory he has the right to run for President in 2030.

Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation.

Among them are: incumbent President Vladimir Putin; Pavel Grudinin, director of the Lenin State Farm (nominated by the Communist Party of Russia); TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative); Sergey Baburin, head of the Russian People’s Union party; Maxim Suraikin, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party; Boris Titov, chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights; Grigory Yavlinsky, head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee; Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian presidential election 2018
2
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
3
Putin winning over 90% of votes at Russian presidential polls in Crimea and Sevastopol
4
Putin thanks his supporters for their votes at Sunday’s presidential polls
5
Russian Foreign Ministry points to unprecedented overseas voter turnout
6
Putin headed towards landslide victory
7
Serbian president congratulates Putin on winning presidential election
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама