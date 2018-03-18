Voting at Russian presidential polls in US organized absolutely openly — ambassador

WASHINGTON, March 18. /TASS/. The US State Department and law enforcement structures were duly and timely notified about plans concerning organization of voting at the elections of the Russian president, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday.

"I can say that we informed our American colleagues about our plans. We did nothing behind closed doors. I told my colleagues who helped organize today’s voting to do everything keeping strictly to the US laws," he said, adding that Russian diplomats "informed the Department of State and law enforcement agencies" about plans concerning the organization of the voting.

Russia is holding its presidential election on Sunday, March 18. Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation.

Among them are: incumbent President Vladimir Putin; Pavel Grudinin, director of the Lenin State Farm (nominated by the Communist Party of Russia); TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative); Sergey Baburin, head of the Russian People’s Union party; Maxim Suraikin, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party; Boris Titov, chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights; Grigory Yavlinsky, head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee; Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).