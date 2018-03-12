Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Early voting in Russia’s presidential election wraps up in US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 12, 5:10 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Polling stations were set up in ten US cities

© Sergey Malgavko/TASS

NEW YORK, March 12. /TASS/. Early voting in the Russian presidential election ended in the United States on Sunday. Russian nationals living in San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles were the lost to cast their ballots, said Russia’s Consulate General in Seattle, whose staff members organized the vote.

"There were no incidents in the first two cities. Everything went smoothly. In Los Angeles, everything was within reasonable bounds," the Consulate General said.

Read also

Everything you need to know about presidential election in Russia

Polling stations were arranged in ten US cities. Russian citizens were earlier able to vote in Boston (Massachusetts), Albany (New York), Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), Miami (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Chicago (Illinois) and Minneapolis (Minnesota).

To conduct voting in the United States on March 18, polling stations will open in the Russian diplomatic missions - in the Embassy in Washington, DC, the Consulates General in New York, Seattle (Washington) and Houston (Texas).

Russia's presidential election will be held on March 18. Eight contenders are vying for the presidential office. They are incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin who is seeking another presidential term as an independent candidate for Russia’s highest public office, LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, businessman Pavel Grudinin running as the Communist Party of the Russian Federation’s candidate, Yabloko party co-founder Grigory Yavlinsky, leader of the Party of Growth and business ombudsman Boris Titov, head of the Russian People’s Union party Sergey Baburin, TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative) and leader of the Communists of Russia Maxim Suraikin.

Реклама