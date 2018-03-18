Russia's PM Medvedev votes in presidential election

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev cast his vote in the Russian presidential election in Moscow on Sunday.

The prime minister and his wife Svetlana visited a ballot station located in a gymnasium in southwestern Moscow.

Medvedev has been voting at this ballot station at the presidential, parliamentary and local election for more than ten years.

Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation. Among them are: incumbent President Vladimir Putin; Pavel Grudinin, director of the Lenin State Farm (nominated by the Communist Party of Russia); TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative); Sergey Baburin, head of the Russian People’s Union party; Maxim Suraikin, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party; Boris Titov, chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights; Grigory Yavlinsky, head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee; Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).