RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's PM Medvedev votes in presidential election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 18, 13:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The prime minister and his wife visited a ballot station located in a gymnasium in southwestern Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitry Astakhov/Russian government's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev cast his vote in the Russian presidential election in Moscow on Sunday.

Read also

Russian presidential election 2018

The prime minister and his wife Svetlana visited a ballot station located in a gymnasium in southwestern Moscow.

Medvedev has been voting at this ballot station at the presidential, parliamentary and local election for more than ten years.

Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation. Among them are: incumbent President Vladimir Putin; Pavel Grudinin, director of the Lenin State Farm (nominated by the Communist Party of Russia); TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative); Sergey Baburin, head of the Russian People’s Union party; Maxim Suraikin, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party; Boris Titov, chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights; Grigory Yavlinsky, head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee; Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
2
Russian presidential election 2018
3
Russian diplomats denied access to Skripal
4
Foreign Ministry slams Ukraine’s refusal to grant access to Russian voters as illegal
5
Legendary French actor Depardieu casts his vote in Russian presidential election
6
All joint educational programs with British Council will be suspended
7
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама