MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The exit of civilians from Eastern Ghouta was voluntary and no violations of international law have been recorded, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a televised interview with Rossiya’24 channel on Saturday.

"People are leaving Ghouta on a voluntary basis, as it was reported by both the Russian and Syrian sides. What our Western counterparts were saying about use of violence is disinformation," she said.