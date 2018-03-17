Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Record number of foreign observers expected to monitor Russia’s presidential election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 17, 12:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Kosachev, the total number of international observers exceeds 1,500 people as of Saturday

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. A record number of foreign observers - more than 1,500 people - has been registered for Russia’s presidential election, Head of the Federation Council (upper house) International Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said at a meeting with international observers on Saturday, adding that over 500 foreign observers have arrived at the Russian parliament’s invitation.

"The bottom line is that more than 500 foreign observers from around 65 countries have already arrived at the Federal Assembly’s invitations and have been accredited by the Central Election Commission," he said.

According to Kosachev, the total number of international observers exceeds 1,500 people as of Saturday, "which is an absolutely record (number of - TASS) international observers for Russia’s presidential election."

The presidential election in Russia will be held on March 18, 2018.

