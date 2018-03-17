Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Agreements on Iranian nuclear program not requiring any supplements - ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 17, 1:38 UTC+3

Mikhail Ulyanov called the plan of action on the Iranian nuclear program an extremely fragile balance of interests

VIENNA, March 17. /TASS/. Russia is confident that the joint comprehensive plan of action on the Iranian nuclear program does not require any supplementary agreements, the Russian ambassador to the international organizations located in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told TASS on Friday after a meeting of political directors of the joint commission between Iran and P5+1 countries [five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany TASS] .

Ulyanov said the plan of action on the Iranian nuclear program should be left intact as it is, since it embodies an extremely fragile balance of interests.

"If all the parties concerned suddenly develop a wish to make some additional agreements, which would not be immediately linked to the plan of action and would not be detrimental to it, this will be a matter of their political will and preparedness but still we think there's no need for whatever supplementary agreements today," he said.

"The way I see it, Western countries are alarmed by the Iranian missile program and they are seeking to push it into the framework they would find suitable," Ulyanov said. "I can only confirm this issue doesn’t have anything to do with the joint plan of action."

Representatives of the P5+1 countries and Iran hold meetings in Vienna once in every three months to discuss a whole spectrum of issues related to implementation of the joint plan.

Helga Schmidt, the secretary general of the EU foreign policy service presides at the meetings at the instruction of the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini.

