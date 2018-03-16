London not responding to Russian embassy’s inquiry on probe into Glushkov’s murder — envoy

LONDON, March 16. /TASS/. Official London has not yet responded to the Russian embassy’s inquiry about the investigation into the murder in London of Russian citizen Nikolai Glushkov, a businessman and associate of late tycoon Boris Berezovsky, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Alexander Yakovenko told Russian journalists on Friday.

"The embassy has no information about the launch of the probe into Glushkov’s murder. The British side is not responding to the embassy’s inquiry. It is unacceptable and we consider this situation as a failure of the UK’s international liabilities under the Vienna convention of consular access," he said.