Russia’s CEC, Foreign Ministry addressing situation around voting of Russians in Ukraine

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) is addressing the situation around voting at the upcoming Russian presidential polls in Ukraine in cooperation with the Russian Foreign Ministry and law enforcement structures, Vasily Likhachev, a CEC member, told TASS on Friday.

"We are addressing this situation together with the Foreign Ministry and our corresponding law enforcement structures that are responsible for security of Russian nationals, including those who work at Russian diplomatic missions," he said.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said earlier on Friday that Russian nationals would be denied access to Russian diplomatic missions in Ukraine on Sunday, the presidential election day in Russia. "The Ukrainian Interior Ministry informs that security arrangements at Russian diplomatic missions in Ukraine, namely in Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa and Lvov, on Sunday, March 18, will not imply access to these facilities for Russian citizens wanting to cast their votes at the election," he wrote on his Facebook account.