Ex-spy’s poisoning case more of the same Russia blame game, top diplomat notes

ASTANA, March 16. /TASS/. The poisoning of ex-Colonel Sergey Skripal of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate convicted for spying for the United Kingdom, and his daughter Yulia is a new anti-Russian move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference after a ministerial meeting between the Syrian ceasefire guarantors - Russia, Iran and Turkey - on Friday.

"With the well-rehearsed story with Litvinenko and all the incomprehensible secrecy and mysteriousness, there were court hearings after which the British government began proceeding with some self-analysis. Now even the court hearings have not started. So, I don’t want to comment on the current situation," he said. The top diplomat further stated that it should weigh on the conscience of those who started this utterly shameless and unjustified Russophobic game.

"Why hasn’t anyone asked the victim about what had happened and when he will - I hope - get better? Lavrov asked. "He must be able to shed light upon many things that had taken place that day, when the whole tragedy occurred. However, we see no indications of when any judicial proceedings will begin," the diplomat added.

On March 4, ex-intelligence officer Sergey Skripal aged 66, and his daughter Yulia, aged 33, came into contact with a nerve agent and were found unconscious on a bench in The Maltings shopping center in Salisbury, UK. Both of them have been hospitalized and are presently in critical condition. British Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of illegal use of force against her country, claiming that Moscow is behind the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter. In light of this, the UK leader stated that 23 Russian diplomats would be expelled and some other restrictive measures would be introduced. The Russian side refuted its alleged involvement in the incident and declared tit-for-tat measures in the near future.