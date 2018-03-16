Lavrov believes UK’s defense chief wants to ‘go down in history’ using obnoxious remarks

ASTANA, March 16. /TASS/. UK’s Secretary of State for Defense Gavin Williamson who stooped to making vulgar remarks against Russia just wants to go down in history, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"I guess he wants to go down in history with some bombastic statements," the Russian minister presumed.

"Theresa May’s ‘highly likely’ is the main argument supporting the Russia blame game and his would be ‘Russia should go away and shut up’. Maybe he lacks education, I don’t know."

Williamson demanded that Russia "go away and shut up" in his speech at a Bristol analytical center. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned him immediately for these assertions, saying London is trying to use these statements to cover up the circumstances surrounding the poisoning of Sergey Skripal, a former colonel of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate, and his daughter Yulia on March 4.