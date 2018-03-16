Kremlin: Russia interested in benevolent relations with all countries ready to reciprocate

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia is interested in benevolent relations with all countries that are ready to reciprocate, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Russia remains open for benevolent relations with all countries that support the idea of building relations based on mutual benefit and mutual confidence. Russia is interested in building, supporting and further developing benevolent relations of cooperation with all countries that are ready to reciprocate," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the remark by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders that Russia should decide for itself whether it is a friend or a rival to the US.

"I think that's something that Russia is going to have to make that determination," she said the previous day, answering a question on whether US President Donald Trump considers Russia a "friend or a foe."

"They're going to have to decide whether or not they want to be a good actor or a bad actor," Sanders added.

The White House press secretary stressed that the US is "going to be tough on Russia until they decide to change their behavior."