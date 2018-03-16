Lavrov: Russia to expel British diplomats

ASTANA, March 16. /TASS/. Russia will be sure to expel British diplomats in response to the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats over the case of former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergey Skripal announced by the UK, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Of course, we will [expel them]," he stressed answering a question on the issue. The minister declined though to specify the exact number of British Embassy staff members due to be expelled.

On March 4, former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia were exposed to a nerve agent in the city of Salisbury. They were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center. Both are currently in the hospital in critical condition. British Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of "an unlawful use of force" against her country. She announced that London would expel 23 Russian diplomats and take other measures against Moscow. Russia has vehemently denied its involvement in the incident and said retaliatory measures would follow soon.