Kremlin rejects allegations of new residence for Putin

March 15, 16:52 UTC+3

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the allegations by the Investigations Management Center run by Mikhail Khodorkovsky that the Russian oil company Rosneft was building a new residence for President Vladimir Putin.

In reply to a question from TASS, the Kremlin spokesman also rejected as untrue the allegations that Putin’s daughters Maria and Yekaterina held bank accounts in Latvia.

"Both allegations are fake news, ‘complete untruth,’ as the Russian saying goes," the presidential spokesman said.

"No new residences are being built for the head of state. Moreover, they cannot be built at the expense of companies," he stressed.

"Putin’s daughters never held and do not hold any foreign accounts," Peskov said.

"Likewise, the circulated information that they live abroad has nothing to do with reality. They grew up, got an education and are now living and working in Russia," Peskov said.

The Investigations Management Center earlier released its film about Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and the activity of the company he heads.

