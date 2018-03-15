Russia will not allow anyone to influence its foreign policy — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Moscow and other BRICS members will not allow anyone to influence their foreign policy and tell them who to make friends with, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing a forum dubbed Russia the Land of Possibilities on Thursday.

"I am sure that countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa and, naturally, Russia, have self-respect and will not allow anyone to determine their foreign policy priorities and prevent them from maintaining ties with their friends," he pointed out.

"As for our imperialistic ‘friends’ who cling to every opportunity to impede economic cooperation between BRICS countries, it is not the only area they are active in. They are generally interested in destroying any associations that don’t dance to their tune," the Russian top diplomat added.