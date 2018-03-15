London’s economic actions against Moscow must be in line with EU’s position — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. London’s economic actions against Moscow, including possible sanctions, must be in line with the European Union’s position, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told the Euronews TV channel.

"Any economic actions that London takes during the Brexit process, should be in line with the European Union’s position. It also concerns the measures that British officials may invent in relation to Russia," he said.

On March 14, British Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of an "unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom" in connection with the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. May announced that London would expel 23 Russian diplomats in connection with the poisoning of Skripal. The diplomats will have a week to leave the country. Besides, London has revoked the invitation to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to pay a visit to the United Kingdom.

Lavrov said earlier that Moscow had nothing to do with the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter. He pointed out that Russia had not received any requests from the UK concerning a substance allegedly used in the incident.

On March 4, Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, suffered from the effects of an unknown nerve agent. They were found unconscious on a bench in a park near the Maltings shopping center in the British city of Salisbury. Both are currently in the hospital in critical condition. The British prime minister said it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack on Skripal and his daughter. She said the substance used in the attack was a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union.