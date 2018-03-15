Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia not involved in Skripal's poisoning - Russia's UN envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 15, 0:37 updated at: March 15, 0:41 UTC+3

Vasily Nebenzya demanded the British side provide "material evidence" of the Russian trace in this crime

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, March 14. /TASS/. Russia has nothing to do with the poisoning of former military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter and is ready to carry out a joint investigation into the incident with the United Kingdom, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Wednesday.

"Russia is not involved in this this incident. We think London’s ultimatums to be void. We expect the United Kingdom to act in strict compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention and other international acts, including the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters, and to provide for a joint investigation samples of the substance the British investigators are citing, as long as they claim it is of the Russian origin," he said at a United Nations Security Council meeting.

Foreign Ministry: May’s statement on Skripal incident undermines foundations of dialogue

"This is not an optional but a binding provision of the convention," Nebenzya stressed. "We are ready for such an investigation. We have noting to be afraid of and nothing to hide."

He demanded the British side provide "material evidence" of the Russian trace in this crime.

According to the Russian diplomat, unlike other countries, he opted not to name citing the assumption of innocence, Russia benefits nothing from such incident ahead of the presidential elections and the FIFA World Cup.

A press statement on the incident

 Russia has called on the United Nations Security Council to pass a press statement on the incident with the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter.The text stresses the necessity to use provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention in the investigation of this case, Nebenzya told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"We want to circulate a draft press statement that sums up our position, with a focus on the necessity to use mechanisms of article 9 of the Chemical Weapons Convention. We hope all members of the UN Security Council will support it," he said.

Реклама