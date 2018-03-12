First full-fledged ballot station to open in Goa for Russian voters

NEW DELHI, March 12. /TASS/. A full-fledged ballot station will open in India’s resort state of Goa for the first time for Russians who are willing to cast their votes at the March 18 presidential election, Russian Ambassador to New Delhi Nikolai Kudashev said on Monday.

"All Russian diplomatic missions in India will take part in organizing this vote: this is the embassy in New Delhi and also consulates-general in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. The ballot stations will open for our citizens in these four cities and also the fifth full-fledged voting station will be in Panaji (in the state of Goa) - for the first time in a place that is especially popular among our tourists. All Russian holiday-makers will be able to make their contribution to choosing our country’s future," Kudashev said.

Earlier, Goa had held the voting outside the voting premises.

The overall number of voting stations abroad as of early March has reached the unprecedented number of 393, compared with 378 during the previous election. If in 2012 the early voting and the voting outside the voting premises was held in 166 cities in 62 countries, now the number has risen to 356 cities in 90 countries, the ambassador said.

The voting stations in India will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.