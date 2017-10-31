Back to Main page
Lavrov urges Russian citizens living abroad to vote in upcoming presidential election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 31, 11:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In March 2018, Russians will head to the polls to vote for the nation's president

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has encouraged Russian citizens living abroad to go to the polls and cast their ballots in the coming presidential election scheduled to be held in March 2018.

"In March next year, the presidential election will be held in Russia. We consider it very important that Russian citizens living abroad actively participate in the election, which is going be crucial for the country," Lavrov said, addressing the opening ceremony of a conference on the topic of Russians residing in foreign countries.

"We expect the coordination centers of compatriot organizations in various countries to engage in providing informational support in preparing the election and the voting itself," the top diplomat added.

The international conference dubbed, The Centennial Anniversary of the Russian Revolution: Unity for the Future, is being held in Moscow from October 31 to November 1. Around 160 Russians from more than 90 countries, including prominent members of Russian communities and personalities from Russian-language media outlets, have been invited to participate in the event.

