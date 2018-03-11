Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian military demand Failaq al-Rahman leaders separate from Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 11, 19:40 UTC+3

According to Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria, the situation in Eastern Ghouta remains difficult and tense

© REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

EASTERN GHOUTA /Syria/, March 11. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria have demanded the leaders of the Failaq al-Rahman group waste no time to separate from the terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) to ensure withdrawal of that organization’s militants from Eastern Ghouta, the center’s spokesman, Vladimir Zolotukhin, said on Sunday.

"Officers of the center for reconciliation of the warring parties had a working meeting with the leaders of Failaq al-Rahman illegal armed groups to demand immediate separation from the outlawed terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra. The sides discussed issues of withdrawal of Jabhat al-Nusra groups from Eastern Ghouta to Idlib and the future of Failaq al-Rahman members," he said.

Talks with militants underway over their exit from Eastern Ghouta - center

According to Zolotukhin, the situation in Eastern Ghouta remains difficult and tense. Over the past day, seven 120mm mines were fired by militants from Eastern Ghouta at Damascus’ residential quarters and its suburbs. No casualties or damages were reported.

"Despite terrorists’ provocations, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties jointly with the Syrian government continue humanitarian operations in Eastern Ghouta. Yet another, the 13th, humanitarian pause was observed from 09:00 a.m. to 14:00 to ensure a humanitarian corridor for civilians and militants with their families leaving the area," he said.

The spokesman also said that officers of the Russian center were holding talks with administration officials of a number of Eastern Ghouta neighborhoods on possible medical and other assistance to civilians, their unimpeded and safe evacuation via the humanitarian corridor near the settlement of al-Wafidin. "An additional checkpoint is functioning near the settlement of Jisrein in the southern part of Eastern Ghouta. The checkpoint has a first aid center, a hot meals outlet and offers transport vehicles to take civilians to safer areas," Zolotukhin said.

Apart from that, in his words, officers of the Russian reconciliation center, UN mediators and leaders of the Syrian opposition Jaysh al-Islam illegal armed group held talks to agree aspects of the withdrawal of the second group of militants from the Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone.

Реклама