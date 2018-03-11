Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia can take care of its defence in the Arctic - Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 11, 17:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The country has the most powerful nuclear fleet, the President said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia sees the Arctic as an important region for its security, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for Andrei Kondrashov’s new film - "Putin" - which is posted on Russian social networks.

"We are not threatening anyone, but, using our advantages, in this particular case - in the territory, we shall provide security for Russia and its people," the president said. "In this respect, the Arctic region is extremely important for Russia."

The country has the most powerful nuclear fleet, the president continued, adding the U.S. submarines carrying missiles are on combat duty by Norway’s shores. "The fly-in time to Moscow is 15 minutes," he said.

Putin mentioned that he had been to the Franz-Josef Land’s islands, only recently guides used to tell foreign tourists there that those areas "used to belong to the Soviet Union."

"This means, they were writing us off, though we have not given those territories to anyone," the president said.

Putin pointed to the Arctic’s rich natural resources. "We all remember Lomonosov saying Russia’s wealth would be growing by Siberia," he said in the interview. "Now, we can say for sure, Russia’s wealth would be growing by the Arctic, too. It seems to have everything."

At the same time, he stressed the importance of protecting the nature. "The Arctic ecology is very fragile, and it requires great care," Putin said. "The infrastructures there should be eco-friendly".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Returning Crimea to Ukraine is impossible under any circumstances - Putin
2
Russian Aerospace Forces made training launch of Kinzhal hypersonic missile - MoD
3
Russia tested 210 weapons in Syria - Defense Minister
4
Russia can take care of its defence in the Arctic - Putin
5
Kinzhal complex substantially boosts Russia’s Aerospace Force capabilities — commander
6
Early voting at Russian presidential election was quiet in California, Florida
7
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама