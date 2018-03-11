Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Early voting at Russian presidential election held in Northern Ireland first time

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 11, 4:29 UTC+3 LONDON

About fifty people participated in the voting

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

LONDON, March 11. /TASS/. Northern Ireland saw early voting at the Russian presidential election for the first time on Saturday, chairman of the district election commission Ivan Volodin told TASS.

"About fifty people participated in the voting. Many married couples with children were among those coming to exercise their voting right. Many people extended appreciation to the embassy for the opportunity to vote in Belfast, which was opened for them for the first time," Volodin said.

"Neither elections of the Russian President nor parliamentary elections have been ever held before in this region of the United Kingdom," commission member Konstantin Shlykov told TASS.

Voting stations will be opened on the presidential election day in the Russian embassy in London and in the consulate-general in Edinburgh.

Russian presidential election 2018
