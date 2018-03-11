Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Early voting at Russian presidential election was quiet in California, Florida

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 11, 2:46 UTC+3

Voting stations will be opened in the United States in Russian diplomatic missions in Washington, Seattle and Houston, along with the organized field voting in Portland, Oregon on the election day

NEW YORK, March 11. /TASS/. Early voting at the Russian presidential election was held without any incidents on Saturday in Sacramento, California, the Russian consulate-general in Seattle told TASS.

Voting was arranged in the Cultural Center for Russian Speakers and was held for five hours. "Everything was normal and in order," the diplomatic mission said.

Early voting in Orland, Florida, also ended on Saturday without any incidents, press secretary of the Russian embassy Nikolai Lakhonin told TASS.

"The voting in Orlando ended. Everything was held without any incidents. The station for the early voting will open in Miami tomorrow," the diplomat said. "Associations of compatriots actively asset in organizing the process and in communications to voters," Lakhonin said.

"Delivery by buses was provided from areas of compact residence of Russian citizens and veterans," the press secretary added.

Voting stations will be opened in the United States in Russian diplomatic missions in Washington, Seattle and Houston, along with the organized field voting in Portland, Oregon on the election day.

