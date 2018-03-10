Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin says ready for cooperation with opposition forces seeking to make Russia strong

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 10, 7:48 UTC+3

Russian President replied he would like to cooperate with these people

NEW YORK, March 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the NBC television network that he was ready for cooperation with opposition forces, which are seeking to make Russia stronger.

Asked whether the Russian president could have "pardoned" opposition activist Alexei Navalny so he could be a competitor in the presidential election, Putin replied "I would like to cooperate with these people and ready for it."

"We are seeking to make Russia stronger, competitive and more effective country, which is based on its own strength," he said. "We have such people. Anyone can be pardoned if he deserves it.".

