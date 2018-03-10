Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian diplomats visit jailed citizen of Russia Nasyrova in New York

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 10, 3:26 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Russian citizen confirmed earlier media reports that she had been assaulted by inmates and was then hospitalized

NEW YORK, March 10. /TASS/. Russian diplomats paid a visit to jailed in New York citizen from Russia Viktoria Nasyrova charged on a number of counts in the United States, according to a statement from the Russian Consulate General’s office in New York.

"Diplomats from the Russian Consulate General’s Office in New York paid a visit on March 7 to Russian citizen Viktoria Nasyrova, who is accused in the United States of a number of crimes," the statement said.

According to the statement "Nasyrova confirmed earlier media reports that she had been assaulted by inmates," and was then hospitalized. "She was diagnosed with a temporary loss of eyesight."

The diplomats also said that Nasyrova "expressed her willingness to meet with Russian mass media representatives."

Nasyrova, 42, was accused in February by prosecutors of the Queens district in New York of attempted murder. According to prosecutors, in August 2016 she attempted to poison a woman from Queens that looked like her, then stole her identification documents and other things.

The Russian was arrested in New York in March 2017 on suspicion of other crimes. If found guilty, she would be sent to 25 years in prison. Nasyrova told New York Daily News in February that on January 3 she sustained assault from inmates.

Nasyrova is also suspected of killing a 54-year-old woman in Russia’s southern city of Krasnodar in October 2014 and stealing a large sum of money that the victim received for selling her house.

