Russia expects expansion of ties with Ethiopia in all fields - Lavrov

ADDIS ABABA, March 9. /TASS/. Russia expects expansion of cooperation in politics and economy with Ethiopia, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu on Friday.

He mentioned that Moscow and Addis Ababa have had friendly ties for many decades.

"We appreciate the tradition of mutual respect and advocate for further expansion of our cooperation in all fields, including political dialogue, trade and economic and investment cooperation, humanitarian and educational ties," Lavrov said.

He added that the work on setting up a center for nuclear technologies will be sped up after respective intergovernmental agreements are signed. "Currently the creation of a center for nuclear technologies on the base of the Russia-designed operating research reactor in Ethiopia is being negotiated," he said, adding that the work "will be sped up after respective intergovernmental agreements are signed.".