Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov calls Tillerson's remarks about China-Africa relations "inappropriate"

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 08, 20:36 UTC+3 HARARE (Zimbabwe)

Earlier, speaking at a press conference in Addis Ababa, Tillerson said that African countries should be careful not to forfeit their sovereignty when they accept loans from China

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

HARARE (Zimbabwe), March 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov believes that it would be inappropriate for US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to assess negatively relations between China and the African countries while visiting them.

He was speaking at a press conference after talks with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. When asked to comment on the statement of his US counterpart that China's policy with regard to Africa threatens the economic and political stability of the countries of that continent, Lavrov said: "I did not know that Rex Tillerson was an expert on the Chinese-African relations. It was not appropriate to criticize the relations of his hosts - when he was a guest there - with another country".

"Of course, if this is true, but I have not seen such reports," he added.

Tillerson’s remarks

Earlier, speaking at a press conference in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Tillerson said that African countries should be careful not to forfeit their sovereignty when they accept loans from China, the continent’s biggest trading partner.

"We are not in any way attempting to keep Chinese dollars from Africa," Tillerson told a news conference in the Ethiopian capital. "It is important that African countries carefully consider the terms of those agreements and not forfeit their sovereignty," he said, as cited by Reuters.

Tillerson also said that Chinese investments "do not bring significant job creation locally" and criticized how Beijing structures loans to African government.

If a government accepts a Chinese loan and "gets into trouble", he said, it can "lose control of its own infrastructure or its own resources through default." He did not give examples, Reuters reported.

According to observers, over the last ten years, China has become one of the largest trading partners of the African countries. China invests billions of dollars in the construction of infrastructure facilities and the development of minerals on the continent.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and EU discussed Ukraine’s plans to seize Gazprom’s assets - source
2
Lavrov calls Tillerson's remarks about China-Africa relations "inappropriate"
3
Putin guided by Russia’s interests, shrugs off West’s portrayal of him as ‘villain’
4
Attempts to block Nord Stream 2 do not meet European interests — Wintershall CEO
5
Lavrov rejects US claims that meeting with Tillerson in Ethiopia was not discussed
6
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
7
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама