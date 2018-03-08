Russia’s top diplomat calls US meddling in dozens of countries ‘neo-imperial’ approach

HARARE, March 8. /TASS/. Russia considers the US meddling in the internal affairs of other countries as a ‘neo-imperial’ approach while Moscow will never engage in anything like this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after his talks with Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa on Thursday.

"We never interfere in anyone’s internal affairs, even though claims to the contrary are daily heard from Washington and some other Western capitals, although no one has been able to give any single fact," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"Recently, The New York Times published a large material, which describes in the course of several decades the history of US interference in the elections and, generally, in the internal affairs of dozens and dozens of countries," the Russian foreign minister said.

According to Lavrov, when the discussion of this issue started in the US media, he heard astonishing statements to the effect that ‘yes, we do this but we do it for the benefit of the countries in question, because we bring freedom and democracy through interference.’

"We completely do not share this philosophy. I consider such approaches as absolutely neo-imperial," Russia’s top diplomat stressed. ‘We will never engage in anything like this."

"The people of Zimbabwe, like the people of any other country, should decide its destiny itself," Lavrov said.

"I’m convinced that the people will express its opinion at the upcoming general elections in Zimbabwe in July," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.