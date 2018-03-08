Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s top diplomat calls US meddling in dozens of countries ‘neo-imperial’ approach

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 08, 14:55 UTC+3 HARARE

"The people of Zimbabwe, like the people of any other country, should decide its destiny itself," Lavrov said

Share
1 pages in this article

HARARE, March 8. /TASS/. Russia considers the US meddling in the internal affairs of other countries as a ‘neo-imperial’ approach while Moscow will never engage in anything like this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after his talks with Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa on Thursday.

"We never interfere in anyone’s internal affairs, even though claims to the contrary are daily heard from Washington and some other Western capitals, although no one has been able to give any single fact," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"Recently, The New York Times published a large material, which describes in the course of several decades the history of US interference in the elections and, generally, in the internal affairs of dozens and dozens of countries," the Russian foreign minister said.

According to Lavrov, when the discussion of this issue started in the US media, he heard astonishing statements to the effect that ‘yes, we do this but we do it for the benefit of the countries in question, because we bring freedom and democracy through interference.’

"We completely do not share this philosophy. I consider such approaches as absolutely neo-imperial," Russia’s top diplomat stressed. ‘We will never engage in anything like this."

"The people of Zimbabwe, like the people of any other country, should decide its destiny itself," Lavrov said.

"I’m convinced that the people will express its opinion at the upcoming general elections in Zimbabwe in July," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and EU discussed Ukraine’s plans to seize Gazprom’s assets - source
2
Lavrov calls Tillerson's remarks about China-Africa relations "inappropriate"
3
Putin guided by Russia’s interests, shrugs off West’s portrayal of him as ‘villain’
4
Attempts to block Nord Stream 2 do not meet European interests — Wintershall CEO
5
Lavrov rejects US claims that meeting with Tillerson in Ethiopia was not discussed
6
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
7
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама