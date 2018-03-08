Russian foreign minister delivers Putin’s message to Zimbabwe’s president

HARARE (Zimbabwe), March 8. /TASS/. Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa received a message from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin where the Russian leader expressed his support for the republic’s efforts to stabilize the situation in the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"As for the messages, which we delivered to President Mnangagwa on behalf of President Putin today, they express, first of all, the support for the efforts of the Zimbabwean leader to stabilize the internal political situation, consolidate society and develop all-round cooperation with the countries which are ready to help Zimbabwe in solving the tasks faced by the," Lavrov said after a meeting with Zimbabwe’s president.