Constructive attitude of US officials fails to turn from words into practice — ambassador

WASHINGTON, March 7. /TASS/. The constructive attitude towards Russia that the current US administration officials occasionally show has not yet turned from words into practice, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with the Politico media outlet.

According to Antonov, who was appointed to be ambassador in August 2017, he received "quite a warm and friendly welcome" at the White House and the US Department of State. At the same time, he said that "the constructive attitude of my American colleagues does not turn from words into practice."

Antonov also said that "the Congress, overwhelmed by Russophobia, is led by politically biased emotions, rather than a clear-thinking mind." "We are bluntly told they fear criticism," he noted, when speaking about US lawmakers’ unwillingness to meet with him.