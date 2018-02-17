Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov says anti-Russian issues to dominate in US until midterms

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 17, 1:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow is prepared in all cases to cooperate with a president and a government that is elected by the people in any country, diplomat said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Predominant anti-Russian tendencies in Washington’s policies will scarcely subside before the midterms scheduled for November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Euronews channel on Friday.

"I do hope the predominant tendencies we’re witnessing in Washington now will fade away these somehow," he said. "It’s clear though this shouldn’t be expected before the midterms in November because the struggle for seats in the US Congress and gubernatorial positions is already in full swing."

Lavrov pointed out the numerous speculations afloat in the US claiming that Russia had put stakes on Trump and had lost the game.

In reality, "Moscow is prepared in all cases to cooperate with a president and a government that is elected by the people in any country."

"There’s much talk about state interference in the electoral process but I haven’t seen a single fact to date," Lavrov said.

"A US assistant secretary of homeland security supervising cybersecurity said unambiguously a few days ago they didn’t have any evidence of Russia’s interference with the last presidential race," he said.

"The situation where no facts have leaked the public sphere over almost half-a-year that the investigation is in progress is simply impossible for the U.S.," Lavrov said. "If there were at least some smoldering, smoke would be seen at once."

"I think they’ve cornered themselves by declarations about precise data on Russian meddling and now they are trying to at least some retroactive justifications but still they are floundering," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian ambassador meets with Ukraine’s Timoshenko on sidelines of Munich conference
2
US has been arming Kurdish units in Syria, ignoring Turkey position - Lavrov
3
New Russian nanotube innovation may offer high-tech breakthroughs for portable devices
4
Washington using NATO to draw Moscow into new arms race, expert says
5
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
6
Russia ready to share experience of testing military equipment with Vietnam
7
Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discuss Syria, political crisis over Doha
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама