Russia expects fruitful dialogue with new Italian government

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 07, 16:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the election’s outcome, none of the Italian political forces succeeded in requiring a parliamentary majority

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Moscow expects relations with Rome to continue evolving after a new government is formed in Italy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

Leader of the League party, Matteo Salvini

Center-right coalition, anti-establishment Five Star Movement win Italy’s elections

"We were keeping an eye on the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies election, which took place in Italy on March 4," she said. "After the newly-elected lawmakers and senators start their work, which is expected to happen on March 23, the formation of a new government will begin. We expect to cooperate with the future Italian government and maintain the continuity in Russian-Italian relations," Zakharova added.

According to the election’s outcome, none of the Italian political forces succeeded in gaining 40% of the vote and requiring a parliamentary majority. The center-right coalition received 37% of the vote, while the Five Star Movement garnered 32%. The center-left Democratic Party, which has been governing for the last five years, suffered a major defeat, getting 22% of the vote.

