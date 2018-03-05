Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Center-right coalition, anti-establishment Five Star Movement win Italy’s elections

World
March 05, 12:54 UTC+3 ROME

The country’s Interior Ministry has announced the official election results

Leader of the League party, Matteo Salvini

Leader of the League party, Matteo Salvini

© AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

ROME, March 5. /TASS/. The center-right coalition led by Lega (or League) of Matteo Salvini and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement have won 37% and 32% of the vote, respectively, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Monday announcing the election results.

The leading party in the center-right coalition, which also includes former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, was Lega with almost 18%.

These historic results nearly equal the vote garnered by the center-left Democratic Party (19%), while Forza Italia won 14%.

The outcome for the lower and upper houses of parliament almost coincides.

The count of votes for candidates in single-seat constituencies continues.

